iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,193,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 778,385 shares.The stock last traded at $44.82 and had previously closed at $44.90.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

