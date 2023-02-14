iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 258.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,662,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $226.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.73. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $256.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

