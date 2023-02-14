iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $227.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.73. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

