iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.93. 1,504,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,293. The business’s 50-day moving average is $396.61 and its 200-day moving average is $394.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

