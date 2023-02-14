iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,825 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

ITA opened at $116.34 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.45.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

