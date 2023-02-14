Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.23 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and approximately $59,894.81 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00043611 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019603 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00217400 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01026052 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $58,618.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

