Jet Protocol Price Up 18% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $17.52 million and $58,993.54 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01026052 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $58,618.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

