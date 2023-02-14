JOE Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. JOE has a total market cap of $81.05 million and $3.54 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.00429811 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,330.04 or 0.28471447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000167 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,511,303 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.