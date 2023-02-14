John E. Herzog Acquires 18,000 Shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Stock

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) major shareholder John E. Herzog bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $16,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 925,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,219.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ OLB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 31,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The OLB Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.17.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The OLB Group by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

