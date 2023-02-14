Joseph Army Buys 476,190 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Army bought 476,190 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,636,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,607.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Army also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Joseph Army bought 425,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $323,000.00.

Vapotherm Price Performance

Shares of VAPO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. 79,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,088. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vapotherm Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 60.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 70.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 14.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 180.1% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,350 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

