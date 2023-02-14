Joseph Army Buys 476,190 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Army bought 476,190 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,636,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,607.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
- On Monday, November 28th, Joseph Army bought 425,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $323,000.00.
Shares of VAPO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. 79,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,088. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.
Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.
