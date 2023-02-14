Joystick Price Reaches $0.0919 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $18.85 million and approximately $31,160.01 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0919 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00030947 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00044659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00019701 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00219930 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09417631 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $45,527.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.