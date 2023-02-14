JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€1.55” Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been given a €1.55 ($1.67) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.15) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.91) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.75 ($1.88) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

EPA:AF remained flat at €1.54 ($1.66) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,918,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €1.40. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($15.75).

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

