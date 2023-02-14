JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$58.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$69.23.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$59.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.57. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$18.30 and a 12-month high of C$69.10. The firm has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.40.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

