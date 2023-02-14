K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Trading Down 0.7%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 28,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 71,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNTNF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

