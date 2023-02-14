Kava (KAVA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.99 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $359.09 million and approximately $28.99 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003930 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00081573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00024880 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,687,088 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

