Kin (KIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.16 Million

Kin (KIN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. Kin has a market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $611,504.56 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002306 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.00429811 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,330.04 or 0.28471447 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000167 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,207,205,857,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org.
Buying and Selling Kin
