King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,163 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $88,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $131.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $173.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.76.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. HSBC started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock worth $7,215,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.