King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,260,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,324 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Coca-Cola worth $238,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,918 shares of company stock worth $14,657,792. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.3 %

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

KO stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.81. 8,562,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,142,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

