King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,858 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $59,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.70. 5,271,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,803,928. The firm has a market cap of $480.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

