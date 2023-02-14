King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 16,669 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,676 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of American Express worth $91,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $484,426,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,104,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,539,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AXP traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $180.45. The company had a trading volume of 725,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.05. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

