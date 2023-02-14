King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 3,297 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,924,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $285,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 44,870 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $8.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.13. 1,886,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,414. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Articles

