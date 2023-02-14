Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Kingstone Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.45 to $1.60 in a research report on Monday.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 11,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,530. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.33). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 150,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 48,312 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.