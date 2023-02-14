Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.89-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of KRG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 314,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,866. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,586,063.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

