KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Short Interest Update

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the January 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KludeIn I Acquisition Price Performance

KludeIn I Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,351. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15.

Get KludeIn I Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KludeIn I Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the third quarter worth $232,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KludeIn I Acquisition Company Profile

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.