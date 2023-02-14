KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0866

KOK (KOK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $43.32 million and $515,960.87 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KOK has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0866 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.08639809 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $677,322.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

