Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,954,500 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 12,879,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.0 days.
Koninklijke KPN Price Performance
Shares of KKPNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. 12,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
