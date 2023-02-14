Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,954,500 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 12,879,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.0 days.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

Shares of KKPNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. 12,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.