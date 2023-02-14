Konnect Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $14,842.94 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00433986 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,342.68 or 0.28748035 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Konnect

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

