KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Short Interest Up 15.2% in January

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KOREGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,700 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 595,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORE Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of KORE Group by 727.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 42,227 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in KORE Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KORE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.81.

KORE Group (NYSE:KOREGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). KORE Group had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $66.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KORE Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KORE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KORE Group from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KORE Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on KORE Group to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

KORE Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

Featured Stories

