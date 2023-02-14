KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Short Interest Up 15.2% in January

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,700 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 595,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of KORE Group by 727.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 42,227 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in KORE Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KORE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.81.

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). KORE Group had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $66.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KORE Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

KORE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KORE Group from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KORE Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on KORE Group to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

