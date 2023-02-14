Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Holdings Raised by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,273,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374,250 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up about 3.6% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 6.60% of Kornit Digital worth $87,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 30.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,105,000 after purchasing an additional 971,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,617,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after acquiring an additional 527,536 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,446,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,489,000 after acquiring an additional 109,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,242,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 73,308 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kornit Digital stock remained flat at $25.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. 67,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,604. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $103.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60.
Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.
