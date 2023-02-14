Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $648,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 252,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

