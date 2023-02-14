Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 billion-$23.20 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kubota from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Kubota Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KUBTY opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.53. Kubota has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Kubota

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

