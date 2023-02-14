Laffer Tengler Investments Has $204,000 Stock Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 377,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 89,428 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 242,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 238,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03.

