Laffer Tengler Investments Raises Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2,106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIVR opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

