Laffer Tengler Investments Takes $56,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $172.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.26.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

