Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Boosted by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $510.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $596.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

