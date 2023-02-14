Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Short Interest Update

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 652,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latch

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Latch during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Latch by 3,446.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Latch Stock Performance

LTCH stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 138,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. Latch has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

About Latch

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

