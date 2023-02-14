Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,140 shares of company stock worth $5,028,364. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after buying an additional 506,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 68.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after buying an additional 384,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 347,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

