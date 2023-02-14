LCX Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. LCX has a total market capitalization of $91.84 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LCX has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.41 or 0.28617627 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000166 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX launched on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

