Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Short Interest Up 16.6% in January

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 770,900 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 660,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leafly

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leafly by 215.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,327,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 906,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Leafly by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 932,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 295,775 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leafly by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 186,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 16.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leafly Price Performance

LFLY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. 194,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,644. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.32. Leafly has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

