Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Up 15.0% in January

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 137,159 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 485,000 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,349,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 228,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX remained flat at $0.60 during trading on Tuesday. 991,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,669. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.72. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

