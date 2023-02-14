Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Plans $0.05 Interim Dividend

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Lendlease Group

In other Lendlease Group news, insider Nicola Wakefield Evans acquired 3,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.74 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of A$28,026.54 ($19,462.88). In related news, insider Nicola Wakefield Evans purchased 3,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$7.74 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,026.54 ($19,462.88). Also, insider Anthony (Tony) Lombardo acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.41 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of A$40,755.00 ($28,302.08). Insiders have acquired a total of 64,121 shares of company stock valued at $498,922 over the last 90 days.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

