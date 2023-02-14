Lido DAO (LDO) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00011637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Lido DAO has a market cap of $2.17 billion and approximately $267.29 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,338,138 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

