Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Reaches $1,495.41 on Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $5.22 billion and $16.02 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,495.41 or 0.06846896 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00427342 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,178.13 or 0.28307927 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,100,345 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,099,576.69574664 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,482.382171 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $22,742,410.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

