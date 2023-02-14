Liquity USD (LUSD) Market Cap Achieves $226.54 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $226.54 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 225,023,871 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

