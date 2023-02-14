Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the January 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZRFY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. 6,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,963. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Localiza Rent a Car’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

