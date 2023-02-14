Lonza Group’s (LZAGY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $701.40.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Lonza Group Price Performance

LZAGY stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG is engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, Capsule and Health Ingredients, and Corporate. The Biologics segment serves as contract development and manufacturing partner for biopharmaceuticals, catering customers for all clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.