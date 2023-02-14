Loom Network Trading Down 7.8% This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $55.30 million and $7.72 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

