Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.8% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 32,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

