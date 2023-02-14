Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 94 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $358.57 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $409.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Further Reading

