Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $207.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

